KKR in talks to acquire Spanish fertility clinic chain, Ivirma Global for $2.2B
Mar. 28, 2022 7:05 AM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- KKR (NYSE:KKR) announced that it is close to acquiring Spanish fertility clinic chain Ivirma Global after outbidding other rivals in a transaction which valued Ivirma at $2.2B, people familiar with the matter quoted as cited by Bloomberg.
- Both the companies did not comment.
- The transaction could be one of the first major debt-financing deals to come to market since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February.
- KKR, Cinven, Nordic Capital and Carlyle Group were among buyout firms that have expressed interest in acquiring the Spanish company.
- One of the world's leading reproductive medicine groups, Ivirma has ~75 clinical offices and 28 laboratories in nine countries.