Axsome to acquire rights to sleep disorder drug Sunosi from Jazz for $53M upfront

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) is acquiring worldwide commercial and development rights, except for certain Asian markets, to Sunosi (solriamfetol) from Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Sunosi is used to improve wakefulness in adult patients with excessive daytime sleepiness due to narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea. Net sales of Sunosi in 2021 were $57.9M.

Jazz will receive an upfront payment of $53M, royalty on Axsome’s U.S. net sales of Sunosi in the current indication, and royalty on Axsome’s U.S. net sales of Sunosi in future indications.

Axsome will also assume the commitments of Jazz to SK Biopharmaceuticals and Aerial Biopharma. SK developed Sunosi and retains rights in 12 Asian markets, including China, Korea, and Japan.

In 2014, Jazz acquired from Aerial worldwide rights to Sunosi excluding those Asian markets. The assumed commitments to SK and Aerial include royalties based on Axsome sales of Sunosi, and up to $165M in revenue milestones and $1M in development milestones.

Axsome said the acquisition of Sunosi complements its existing neuroscience portfolio led by AXS-05 for major depressive disorder and AXS-07 for migraine, both of which are under review in the U.S.

Axsome expects to finance the transaction via its existing $300M term loan facility with Hercules Capital.

The companies expect the U.S. transaction to close in Q2, subject to regulatory and other approvals; and the ex-U.S. transaction to close within 60 days following the U.S. closing date.