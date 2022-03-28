BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$0.68 beats by $0.11
Mar. 28, 2022 7:08 AM ETBrainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:BCLI): FY GAAP EPS of -$0.68 beats by $0.11.
- Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term bank deposits of approximately $22.1M.
- "We began 2022 with strong momentum and Phase 3 data showing that NurOwn® appears to deliver meaningful clinical benefits to ALS patients with less advanced disease," said Chaim Lebovits, Chief Executive Officer. "These data have been validated through a manuscript reviewed and accepted by a prestigious peer-reviewed journal and feedback from key opinion leaders at numerous medical conferences. The insights gained from these interactions are invaluable as we pursue the optimal path forward to provide broad access to NurOwn for patients with ALS. We also took important steps to increase our manufacturing capacity and made key additions to our leadership team in preparation for anticipated growth and success. Looking ahead, we believe we are well positioned to execute on our clinical, regulatory, and corporate goals as we pursue NurOwn's continued advancement in ALS and progressive multiple sclerosis (PMS)."