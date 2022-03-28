Volta CEO steps down as part of board transition
Mar. 28, 2022 7:13 AM ETVolta Inc. (VLTA)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) announced on Monday that Founder and CEO Scott Mercer will step down from his position following a transition period.
- Mercer will also resign from the board. He will serve as an advisor to the board through March 31, 2023 and assist the board in a search for a new CEO.
- Co-Founder and President Chris Wendel has also resigned from the company and the board, effective immediately.
- The company named independent directors Kathy Savitt and Vince Cubbage as Co-Chairs of the Board
- As part of the transition, both Scott Mercer and Chris Wendel are converting their existing Class B share holdings and equity awards to Class A stock.
- "The Board believes firmly that Volta is a great company with strong fundamentals, and is well-positioned to capitalize on the enormous opportunity before it," noted Kathy Savitt, Co-Chair of the board.
- Shares of Volta Inc. (VLTA) rose 3.87% in premarket trading.
