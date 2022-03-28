Honest Company is downgraded at Bank of America amid post-COVID reset

Bank of America turned cautious on Honest Company (NASDAQ:HNST) after the company posted weaker-than-anticipated Q4 results as the company lapped COVID-driven consumer behavior that led to gross margins declining and an adjusted EBITDA loss due in part to the negative impact from increased disinfecting inventory reserves.

Analyst Bryan Spillane said that HNST results were impacted by a faster shift from consumers out of e-commerce without the ability to recoup customers in physical retail.

"HNST is resetting its channel and category strategy in the face of changing post-COVID consumer behavior, deemphasizing Wellness and bolstering physical retail distribution that should help better capitalize on the rapidly growing and fractured Skincare market. That said, without more historical performance to provide context, it remains difficult to see how another reset will transpire, especially as the COVID-related improvements from FY20 dissipate to longer-term needs."

BofA lowered HNST to an Underperform rating after having it set at Neutral. A price objective of $5.00 is assigned.

