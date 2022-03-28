Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) +2.8% pre-market after saying its newly elected board of directors has authorized a doubling of its existing share repurchase program to $2B from $1B previously.

The additional $1B of authorized repurchases, or $1.9B in total, reflects ~25% of Huntsman's market cap as of March 25.

"We have one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry, as evidenced by our recent upgrade by Fitch, and we will maintain our investment grade credit rating while deploying cash appropriately to shareholders, Chairman, President and CEO Peter Huntsman says.

Huntsman says it had $2.5B in liquidity and a net debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio of 0.4x at year-end 2021.

Huntsman shares plunged 11% on Friday after activist investor Starboard Value failed to replace four of the company's board directors with its own nominees.