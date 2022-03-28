New Gold picks industry veteran, Patrick Godin for COO role
Mar. 28, 2022 7:23 AM ETNew Gold Inc. (NGD)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- New Gold (NYSE:NGD) appointed Patrick Godin as EVP & COO, effective May 2; he has 30+ years of technical and operations experience in the mining industry.
- Most recently, he served as VP and COO at Pretium Resources until the sale of the company to Newcrest Mining earlier this month.
- "His extensive technical and underground mining experience, particularly in Canada as both a mine operator and mine builder, will be invaluable to the Company as we continue to advance underground development at Rainy River and C-Zone development at New Afton," President & CEO Renaud Adams commented.