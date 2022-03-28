Clever Leaves crashes after sharp rally last week
Mar. 28, 2022
- The shares of Florida-based cannabis company, Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR), have lost over 20% in the pre-market Monday after more than doubling in value last Friday.
- Marijuana stocks soared late last week amid renewed hopes of federal legalization of cannabis as this week, the House is set to consider Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment, and Expungement (MORE) Act.
- Clever Leaves (CLVR) posted its 4Q 2021 results last Thursday, indicating ~25% YoY growth in revenue as cannabinoid and non-cannabinoid revenue reached $1.1M and $3.1M, with ~11% YoY and ~31% YoY growth, respectively.
- However, Cowen analyst Vivien Azer who has a Market Perform rating on the stock, slashed the price target for Clever Leaves (CLVR) to $4 from $6 per share after the results.
- Azer expects the company’s gross margins to decline in 2022 due to the continued growth in its cannabinoid business. The analyst attributes the decline to a negative mix shift until Colombia flower sales begin next year and gain traction.
- Clever Leaves (CLVR) more than tripled in value last week, far outperforming the broader market, as shown in this graph.