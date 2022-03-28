CSL, uniQure's gene therapy for hemophilia B under review in EU
Mar. 28, 2022 7:34 AM ETuniQure N.V. (QURE), CSLLYBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The European Medicines Agency accepted a marketing authorization application by CSL's (OTCPK:CSLLY) unit CSL Behring's for gene therapy etranacogene dezaparvovec (EtranaDez) to treat hemophilia B.
- Etranacogene dezaparvovec is administered as a one-time treatment for patients with hemophilia B, a genetic bleeding disorder.
- The company said that if approved, etranacogene dezaparvovec will be the first-ever gene therapy treatment option that significantly reduces the rate of annual bleeds after a single infusion.
- The application is backed by data from a trial called HOPE-B.
- The multi-year clinical development was led by uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) and sponsorship of the trials in the U.S. has transitioned to CSL Behring after its acquiring global rights to commercialize etranacogene dezaparvovec.
- CSL Behring said it is in the process of transitioning sponsorship of the trials in the EU.