Daily Journal names new chairman and interim CEO, announces other leadership changes
Mar. 28, 2022 7:36 AM ETDaily Journal Corporation (DJCO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) appointed Steven Myhill-Jones as its new Chairman and interim CEO, effective today, succeeding Gerald Salzman as CEO who is retiring after his 44+ years of dedicated and multi-faceted service to the company.
- Charles Munger will relinquish the chairman title, but will continue serving as a director, and as such will continue to pay particular attention to matters with which he has been involved in the past, including the company’s securities portfolio.
- Mr. Myhill-Jones is a Canada-based technology executive, entrepreneur and investor.
- The company also announced several promotions: Tu To, the company's long-time controller, will become CFO, effective today; Danny Hemnani has been promoted to CEO of Journal Technologies, and Maryjoe Rodriguez is now its President.
- The company also accepted Mr. Munger’s gracious offer to gift to the company $1M of his personal Daily Journal stock for the company to use as the basis for a new equity incentive plan.