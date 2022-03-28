Altria is cut at RBC Capital on concerns over consumers trading down

RBC Capital Markets downgraded Altria (NYSE:MO) to a Sector Perform rating after having the tobacco stock slotted at Outperform. The firm pointed to the stock's strong outperformance since December, which is seen leaving limited room for further upside.

Analyst Nik Mondi on Altria: "While MO offers a solid 7% dividend yield, we believe stock price appreciation is more limited. Fundamentally, we are worried about consumer trade down within cigarettes with high gas prices, given exposure to lower-income consumers."

RBC Capital Markets expects oil prices to remain high for 2022, which means the trade down in the cigarette category may continue, as confirmed by the firm's channel checks. Recent scanner data trends is noted to have shown Marlboro is still losing ~60 bps of share in Q1.

RBC's price target of $53 on Altria (MO) implies a multiple of 11X the 2022 EPS estimate. See all the valuation metrics on Altria.

Shares of Altria (MO) fell 1.53% premarket to $52.80 to cut into a double-digit YTD return.