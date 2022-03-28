Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation to acquire RE2
- Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) is rising 2.01% premarket after the firm agrees to acquire Pittsburgh-based RE2, a developer of autonomous and teleoperated mobile robotic systems for use in the aviation, construction, defense, energy and medical industries.
- The addition brings together two leading commercial robotics teams focused on industrial robotic technologies that improve worker safety and productivity, nearly doubling the size of Sarcos’ engineering team.
- Consideration for the deal is $100M, consisting of $30M in cash, which Sarcos expects to fund with cash on hand, and $70M of Sarcos common stock.
- The deal will add breadth to Sarcos’ family of mobile dexterous robots for use in industrial environments and expands Sarcos’ total addressable market to medical and subsea markets
- The combination is expected to significantly increase Sarcos’ revenue by adding revenue from RE2s existing contracts.
- RE2 was founded by President and CEO Jorgen Pedersen in 2001; pursuant to the deal Pedersen will become Sarcos’ Chief Operating Officer after the combination is complete.
- The deal is expected to close in the second quarter.
- Further comments regarding this acquisition will be made in conjunction with Sarcos’ earnings release and conference call on March 29, 2022.