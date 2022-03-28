Mind Medicine GAAP EPS of -$0.23 in-line
Mar. 28, 2022 7:42 AM ETMind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Mind Medicine press release (NASDAQ:MNMD): FY GAAP EPS of -$0.23 in-line.
- Cash of $133.5M.
- The company believes its available cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to meet its operating requirements beyond its key development milestones in 2023 and into 2024.
- CEO comment: "We expect 2022 to be a transformational year in which we continue to drive substantial growth across our pharmaceutical and digital medicine pipelines. I am incredibly proud of our team's achievements and I am more confident than ever in our ability to continue advancing our organization and development programs. We are keenly focused on our mission to deliver novel therapies to treat brain health disorders, leading to meaningful improvements in patient outcomes in these major areas of unmet medical need."