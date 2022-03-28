Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is reportedly cutting production of its iPhone SE and AirPods due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and waning consumer confidence concerning inflation, according to news outlet Nikkei Asia.

The news outlet noted that Apple (AAPL) is cutting 20% from its iPhone SE output for the next quarter, despite the fact that the phone was announced approximately three weeks ago. That 20% cut equates to lower production levels of roughly 2 to 3 million units, Nikkei added.

In addition, Apple (AAPL) reportedly reduced its orders for AirPods by more than 10 million units for all of 2022, Nikkei Asia added.

Apple (AAPL) shares fell slightly more than 1% to $172.84 in premarket trading on Monday.

The tech giant is coming off a weekend in which it became the first streaming service to win the Oscar for Best Picture for CODA.

Cupertino, California-based Apple (AAPL) did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.

In addition, Nikkei reported that Apple (AAPL) has asked suppliers to make a "couple million" fewer units of its iPhone 13 product range than it previously planned, but noted that was due to "seasonal demand."

Apple (AAPL) is reportedly working on a subscription plan for iPhones and other hardware, a move that Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty said could "drive meaningful upside" to Apple's current share price.

Huberty noted that if Apple did make this shift, it would results in Apple users going from spending roughly $1 per day for hardware and services to a "much higher" amount.

"We are confident that the average Apple user’s willingness to pay for access to their Apple devices and services is meaningfully higher than $1/day or $30/month," Huberty wrote.

In addition, Huberty said that any subscription offering would likely have multiple pricing tiers, similar to the company's Apple One services bundle that brings together its Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Fitness and other services into a monthly fee.

"While there are a multitude of different bundles Apple can ultimately create with a subscription offering, the introduction of pricing tiers - as opposed to one flat subscription rate - that would allow Apple to capture each user’s greatest willingness to pay based upon their consumption of Apple products and services," Huberty added.

The analyst also noted that the subscription offering would reduce the hardware replacement cycle, get more customers used to a direct-to-consumer model and potentially increase the usage of Apple's services.

Last week, Wedbush Securities said Apple (AAPL) was seeing "stellar" iPhone 13 demand, while adding that the supply chain is also showing improvements.