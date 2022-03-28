Kaixin Auto rallies on intention order for 20K electric vehicles
Mar. 28, 2022 7:44 AM ETKaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) trades 51.4% higher premarket after it reached into a strategic partnership with Beijing Camping Club Sports and Culture Communication wherein the Camping Club agreed to order at least 20K new energy vehicles from Kaixin over the next five years.
- The total value of the order is expected to be ~$938M.
- Camping Club is a modern sports and leisure tourism service platform, which sponsors China International Camping Congress and it plans to carry out large-scale procurement and promotion of new energy RVs in its future business growth.
- "The new energy vehicle business of Kaixin will focus on securing large orders from our strategic partners, accelerating growth of overall business scale through integration of different scenarios, transboundary cooperation and cross-industry joint innovations," Chairman and CEO Mr. Mingjun Lin commented.