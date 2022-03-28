Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) says Doug Holtby plans to retire as Board Chair and Non-Executive Director following the company's annual shareholders meeting scheduled for May 13.

Holtby has been a director since 2006 and the Chair of Wheaton since 2009.

The company appoints George Brack to the role of Non-Executive Chair; Brack has spent 35 years in the mining industry, served as a Wheaton director since 2009 and was Chair of the Governance and Sustainability Committee.

Wheaton Precious Metals enjoyed "another record year" in 2021, and Seeking Alpha contributor recommends buying the shares at or below $44.50.