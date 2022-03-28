Verastem Oncology secures $150 million funding from Oxford Finance

Mar. 28, 2022

  • Verastem Oncology (NASDAQ:VSTM) is trading ~9% higher in the pre-market after the development-stage biotech announced its 4Q 2021 results on Monday.
  • In conjunction with the earnings release, Verastem (VSTM) disclosed a non-dilutive financing agreement with Oxford Finance to receive up to $150M worth of credit facility.
  • The funding is mainly aimed at the development and commercial launches of cancer treatments, VS-6766, and defactinib, the company said.
  • In line with the agreement, Verastem (VSTM) has already drawn an initial term loan of $25 million at the closing.
  • It can receive an additional $125 million in a series of tranches, out of which $75 million will be based on certain pre-determined milestones, and the rest will be decided by the lender.
  • With the credit facility, Verastem (VSTM) has extended its cash runway through 2025, the company said in the earnings release.
