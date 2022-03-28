Cara Therapeutics Korsuva improves itch biomarkers in eczema patients in study

Mar. 28, 2022 7:52 AM ETCara Therapeutics, Inc. (CARA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Cropped shot of young woman suffering from skin allergy, scratching her forearm with fingers

AsiaVision/E+ via Getty Images

  • Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) reported data from a sub-study of a phase 2 trial called KARE of its oral drug Korsuva (difelikefalin) in patients with Atopic Dermatitis (AD) (eczema).
  • The data showed that the drug improved itch and inflammatory biomarkers in patients with AD with moderate-to-severe pruritus(itch).
  • The sub-study, which included 40 patients from the KARE trial, characterized the effect of Korsuva on itch - and AD-related gene expression using baseline and week 12 skin biopsies.
  • The company said data pooled from all oral Korsuva treatment groups suggested altered expression of multiple individual pruritus- and AD-related genes. Gene set variation analysis confirmed downregulation of pruritus-related genes and the Th2 pathway following 12 weeks of treatment with the drug, but not placebo.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.