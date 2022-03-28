Cara Therapeutics Korsuva improves itch biomarkers in eczema patients in study
Mar. 28, 2022 7:52 AM ETCara Therapeutics, Inc. (CARA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) reported data from a sub-study of a phase 2 trial called KARE of its oral drug Korsuva (difelikefalin) in patients with Atopic Dermatitis (AD) (eczema).
- The data showed that the drug improved itch and inflammatory biomarkers in patients with AD with moderate-to-severe pruritus(itch).
- The sub-study, which included 40 patients from the KARE trial, characterized the effect of Korsuva on itch - and AD-related gene expression using baseline and week 12 skin biopsies.
- The company said data pooled from all oral Korsuva treatment groups suggested altered expression of multiple individual pruritus- and AD-related genes. Gene set variation analysis confirmed downregulation of pruritus-related genes and the Th2 pathway following 12 weeks of treatment with the drug, but not placebo.