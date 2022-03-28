A large number of grocery workers in California have voted to authorize their union to call a strike against several major supermarket chains.

The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union continues to look for significantly higher and equal pay, sufficient staffing and enough working hours in the negotiations with the grocers that began on January 28. Grocery chains impacted include Kroger's (NYSE:KR) Ralphs, as well as Vons and Pavilions stores owned by Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI).

The union is reportedly demanding a wage raise of $5 per hour over a three-year contract along with more stable hours and improved safety measures in the stores. Ralphs has stated publicly that the union's proposal unrealistic due to the expense of doing business in California.

The possible walkout could involve grocery clerks, meat cutters, pharmacists and pharmacy technicians. Talks with the union are expected to resume on March 30.

