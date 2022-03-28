HP to acquire Poly for $40/share for enhancing Peripherals and workforce solutions businesses
Mar. 28, 2022 7:55 AM ETPlantronics, Inc. (POLY), HPQBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- HP (NYSE:HPQ) has announced an agreement to acquire Poly (NYSE:POLY) in an all-cash transaction for $40/share leading to a total enterprise value of $3.3B, including Poly's net debt.
- Through the acquisition, HP seeks to create a more growth-oriented portfolio, further strengthen its industry opportunity in hybrid work solutions, and position the company for long-term sustainable growth and value creation.
- "The rise of the hybrid office creates a once-in-a-generation opportunity to redefine the way work gets done. Poly's strong technology, complementary go-to-market, and talented team will help to drive long-term profitable growth as we continue building a stronger HP," President and CEO Enrique Lores commented.
- Workforce solutions represent a $120B segment opportunity that is growing 8% annually, as companies invest in digital services to set up, manage, and secure more distributed IT ecosystem.
- HP expects the transaction to be immediately accretive mainly in its peripherals and workforce solutions businesses; and also in HP's revenue growth, operating margins (by ~6 percentage points from current levels by FY25), and non-GAAP EPS at close which is expected by end of CY22.
- Quick look at HPQ's Quant Ratings which have overall positive compared to peers:
- The company sees $500M of revenue synergies by FY25 and accelerate Poly's revenue growth to an ~15% CAGR over the first three years after closure.
- The tech giant remains committed to aggressively buying back shares of at least $4B in FY22; the company boasts of a stable Forward dividend yield of 2.51%.