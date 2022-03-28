Li Auto to open more than 3,000 supercharging stations in China by 2025
Mar. 28, 2022 7:57 AM ETLi Auto Inc. (LI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- EV maker Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) to build more than 3,000 supercharging stations in China by 2025, the company's vice president, o cover 36 national highways or 90% of the range of vehicles driven, said Sun Guangmin in a speech at the China EV 100 forum Sunday.
- In 2023, the company intends to launch two new platforms, the Whale as well as the Shark, and plans to launch at least two premium all-electric vehicles each year by then, as per the prospectus it filed with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in late July last year.
- Its X platform will also be used to produce pure electric vehicles.
- The company is investing heavily in high-voltage pure electric vehicle technology.
- Li Auto founder, chairman and CEO Li Xiang said in a presentation at the China EV 100 forum that in major Chinese cities, the Li ONE has driven more than 64 percent of its miles on battery power alone, accounting for more than 80 percent of the hours of use.
- Li ONE is powered by a 40.5kWh battery pack and has an NEDC battery range of 188km.
- The company's soon-to-be-announced new SUV, the L9, will have a 44.5kWh battery pack and a battery range of 215km.
- L9 is expected to be launched on April 16.
- Shares up 3% premarket.
Peer comparison:
- As of March 27, NIO had 876 battery swap stations in China, 232 of which are located along highways. The company also has 718 supercharging stations providing 3,996 charging piles, 678 destination charging stations providing 3,792 charging piles, and access to over 480,000 third-party charging piles.
- As of January 17, the number of XPeng-branded supercharging stations stood at 813 and it also has 166 destination charging stations.
- Earlier today, XPEV +6% premarket after smashing the consensus mark in Q4.