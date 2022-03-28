Beyond Meat slides after Piper Sandler warns on limited McPlant upside

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) fell in early trading after Piper Sandler downgraded the alternative meat stock to an Underweight rating from a previous stance of Neutral. The firm warned on increasing competition for plant-based meat substitutes and thinks the impact of a nationwide McDonald's (MCD) launch may be overstated due to skepticism around the in-market performance.

"Given its lack of Beyond branding, there is also the risk MCD takes production in-house at the end of its 3-year contract with Beyond. Either way, the lack of clear branding also mutes the carryover benefit from consumer trial at MCD into retail," noted analyst Michael Lavery.

Lavery also noted that the McPlant menu item does not have any Beyond Meat (BYND) branding benefit for the company even if it goes national.

On the valuation front, Lavery and team warns that the enterprise value-to-sales multiple for Beyond Meat (BYND) will fall and see downside as the company continues to burn cash this year.

Shares of Beyond Meat (BYND) slid 5.61% in premarket action on Monday to $45.90.

Last week: McPlant test is said to be off to a tepid start for McDonald's and Beyond Meat.