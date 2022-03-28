Biogen, Ionis end ALS clinical program after setback for early-stage trial

Mar. 28, 2022 8:04 AM ETBiogen Inc. (BIIB), IONSBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor3 Comments

Neuron system disease

koto_feja/E+ via Getty Images

  • Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) announced on Monday that the companies would terminate the clinical development of BIIB078, a candidate for C9orf72-associated amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
  • The decision followed the data from the 106-patient trial in which BIIB078 did not meet any secondary efficacy endpoints and failed to show clinical benefit, Biogen (BIIB) and Ionis (IONS) said. Currently, the company shares are trading ~10% and ~1% lower in the pre-market, respectively.
  • However, the experimental therapy was found to be well tolerated. The adverse events, which were mostly mild to moderate in severity, happened at a similar rate in BIIB078 and placebo arms of the trial.
  • Despite an end to further clinical development, including the ongoing open-label extension study for BIIB078, the companies have agreed to continue their partnership in ALS research.

  • Read: Last year, Biogen (BIIB) and Ionis (IONS) suffered another setback for an ALS candidate.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.