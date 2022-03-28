BJ's is the first wholesale club to partner with Doordash
Mar. 28, 2022 8:15 AM ETBJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ), DASHBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) announced a partnership with DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) that will make it the first wholesale club available on the delivery company's marketplace.
- The deal will cover on-demand grocery delivery from 226 BJ’s locations across 17 states. BJ’s products can be purchased directly on the DoorDash app, offering members and non-members alike access to thousands of BJ’s items on-demand. BJ’s members can also link their wholesale club card to receive lower, member-only pricing.
- The announcement is called just the beginning of DoorDash (DASH) and BJ’s (BJ) strategic partnership to provide convenience, value, and access for consumers across the Eastern United States. In addition to BJ's now being available for orders on DoorDash's grocery marketplace, the partnership will also enable same-day delivery from BJs.com powered by DoorDash Drive.