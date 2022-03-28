Alkami Technology to acquire financial data analytics for $135.5M
Mar. 28, 2022 8:15 AM ETAlkami Technology, Inc. (ALKT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) stated Monday it has signed definitive agreement to acquire Segmint, a data analytics firm in financial sector.
- Consideration is set to $135.5M payable in cash on closing.
- Segmint provides data insights to US financial institutions based on account and transaction data. Its annual recurring revenue under contract at December 31, 2022 is expected to be in the range of $15 to $17 million, which represents a growth rate of 30% to 50% Y/Y.
- Synergies: Alkami said it expects Segmint to contribute ~$7M of revenue and an immaterial amount of adjusted EBITDA to its FY 2022.
- "Our customers want to deepen their customer relationships and grow revenue. To do so, they must transform raw account and transaction data into insights that lead to highly personalized communications. Segmint applies machine learning to transaction data to help FIs better understand their account holders and automates messaging with incredible precision and personalization across multiple channels," said Alex Shootman, CEO, Alkami.
- Closing of the transaction is expected on June 30, 2022.
