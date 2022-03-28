Charles River Laboratories appoints new finance chief
Mar. 28, 2022 8:15 AM ETCharles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) has appointed Flavia H. Pease as its next CFO, succeeding David R. Smith.
- David previously announced on January 11 that he intends to retire.
- Ms. Pease will join the company as Corporate Executive Vice President, effective April 25, and will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer after the filing of company's 10-Q in early May 2022.
- Most recently, Ms. Pease is serving as Vice President and Group Chief Financial Officer of Johnson & Johnson’s global Medical Devices business.
- Once Ms. Pease assumes the role of Chief Financial Officer, David Smith will become Senior Financial Advisor and remain with the Company until February 2023.