Charles River Laboratories appoints new finance chief

  • Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) has appointed Flavia H. Pease as its next CFO, succeeding David R. Smith.
  • David previously announced on January 11 that he intends to retire.
  • Ms. Pease will join the company as Corporate Executive Vice President, effective April 25, and will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer after the filing of company's 10-Q in early May 2022.
  • Most recently, Ms. Pease is serving as Vice President and Group Chief Financial Officer of Johnson & Johnson’s global Medical Devices business.
  • Once Ms. Pease assumes the role of Chief Financial Officer, David Smith will become Senior Financial Advisor and remain with the Company until February 2023.
