Mullen Automotive updates on cash position
Mar. 28, 2022 8:22 AM ETMullen Automotive, Inc. (MULN)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) disclosed that it expects to report a cash position of more than $65M when it files its SEC form for the company’s fiscal second quarter ending March 31.
- CEO update: "With the financing we received, we now have more than enough capital to execute on our commitments for 2022, including the start of the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover program and continued development on the Mullen ONE EV Cargo Van program. The Company's balance sheet is the strongest it has ever been in our history."
- Shares of Mullen Automotive (MULN) fell 4.68% in premarket action on Monday to $2.24 and are down more than 55% on a year-to-date basis.