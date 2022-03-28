Companhia Energetica, Canopy Growth, Tilray Brands among premarket losers' pack
- Clever Leaves Holdings (CLVR) -20% after sharp rally last week.
- Companhia Energetica (CIG) -15%.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (BVXV) -9% on FY earnings release.
- Enservco (ENSV) -8% announces to amend its Financial Statements for First, Second and Third Quarters of 2021.
- Indonesia Energy Corporation (INDO) -8%.
- Houston American Energy (HUSA) -7%.
- Nine Energy Service (NINE) -7%.
- Troika Media Group (TRKA) -6%.
- Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) -6% Embecta will replace Barnes & Noble Education in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, April 4 and is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.
- U.S. Well Services (USWS) -6%.
- Akerna (KERN) -6%.
- Cronos Group (CRON) -6%.
- Beyond Meat (BYND) -6% after Piper Sandler warns on limited McPlant upside.
- Tilray Brands (TLRY) -6%.
- India Globalization Capital (IGC) -6%.
- Flora Growth (FLGC) -6%.
- Canopy Growth (CGC) -6%.
- Energy Services of America (ESOA) -6%.
- Vir Biotechnology (VIR) -5% hit by amended authorization for COVID-19 antibody therapy in U.S.
- Transocean (RIG) -5%.