Barclays discloses $590M loss on product sales error - Reuters
Mar. 28, 2022 8:28 AM ETBarclays PLC (BCS)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Barclays (NYSE:BCS) has incurred an estimated GBP 450M ($592M) loss on botched structured product sales, the U.K. lender told Reuters. In turn, its planned GBP 1B share buyback was delayed until Q2.
- Shares of BCS are drifting down 3% in premarket trading.
- The bank said it offered and sold almost twice as many affected securities over the past year. Those securities would now have to bought back at their original purchase price, the lender told Reuters.
- Specifically, the structured products were two exchange-traded notes linked to crude oil and market volatility, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. Barclays (BCS) suspended sales and issuance of the notes in March.
- The loss was estimated to cut the bank's core capital ratio down to the middle of its 13-14% target range.
