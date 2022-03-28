International trade in goods deficit narrows to $106.6B in February
Mar. 28, 2022 8:33 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- February International Trade in Goods: -$106.6B vs. -$107.6B prior.
- Imports were $263.7B, up from $262.5B in January.
- Exports were $157.2B, up from $154.8B in the previous month.
- Advance wholesale inventories were estimated to be $814.8B at the end of February, up 2.1% from the prior month and +19.4% from Feb. 2021.
- Retail inventories estimate was $665.6B in February, up 1.1% from January and +7.1% from the same period a year ago.
- The international trade in goods deficit widened to $107.6B in January.