International trade in goods deficit narrows to $106.6B in February

Mar. 28, 2022 8:33 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment

shanghai container terminal in sunset

silkwayrain/E+ via Getty Images

  • February International Trade in Goods: -$106.6B vs. -$107.6B prior.
  • Imports were $263.7B, up from $262.5B in January.
  • Exports were $157.2B, up from $154.8B in the previous month.
  • Advance wholesale inventories were estimated to be $814.8B at the end of February, up 2.1% from the prior month and +19.4% from Feb. 2021.
  • Retail inventories estimate was $665.6B in February, up 1.1% from January and +7.1% from the same period a year ago.
  • The international trade in goods deficit widened to $107.6B in January.
