Ideanomics finalises acquisition of Italian all-electric motorcycle company

Mar. 28, 2022 8:35 AM ETIdeanomics, Inc. (IDEX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) pops up after finalizing the acquisition of 70% ownership stakes in Energica Motor Company S.p.A., a Italian manufacturer and distributor of fully battery-powered electric motorcycles.
  • It comes after Ideanomics passed the threshold by securing 93.63% of the public float of Energica's shares under its voluntary tender offer on Mar. 7.
  • Ideanomics paid €3.2 per share in the all-cash transaction.
  • That results in Energica delisting from the Italian Stock Exchange and that is now solely trading as part of Ideanomics on the NASDAQ.
  • With this acquisition, Ideanomics plans to accelerate Energica's go-to-market model, invest in new products, and enhance its distribution capabilities with a goal of doubling its U.S. dealer network by the end of 2022.
  • The report notes: "The high-performance electric motorcycle market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 35% during 2020-2024," according to Technavio Research.
  • IDEX stock is up 2.5% in premarket trading.
  • To discuss the acquisition in details, Ideanomics will host an Analyst and Investor Day plus EV product showcase on Monday, April 11, 2022, at the NASDAQ MarketSite in NYC.
