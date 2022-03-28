Isracann Biosciences to acquire Canadian natural health medicine developer
Mar. 28, 2022 8:44 AM ETIsracann Biosciences Inc. (ISCNF)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Isracann Biosciences (OTCPK:ISCNF) will acquire all shares in the capital of Praesidio for aggregate consideration of C$4M in common shares of the company.
- Praesidio Health is an industry-leading, Canadian medical research company that develops and validates natural health medicine using an evidence-based process.
- The consideration shares will be issued in seven tranches, with C$1M of the consideration shares being issued at closing and C$500,000 being issued every six months thereafter until the third anniversary of the date of closing.
- Transaction closing is expected to occur on or about April 4th, 2022.