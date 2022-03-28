Amarin wins national reimbursement for Vazkepa in Sweden
Mar. 28, 2022 8:45 AM ETAmarin Corporation plc (AMRN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Amarin Corporation (NASDAQ:AMRN), a commercial-stage biotech focused on cardiovascular diseases, announced on Monday that the Swedish Dental and Pharmaceutical Benefits Agency (TLV) approved its heart disease therapy Vazkepa for national reimbursement.
- The decision marks the first national reimbursement for the drug in a European country and follows the individual reimbursement by Denmark last month, according to the company.
- With the approval, Amarin (AMRN) plans to launch commercial activities for Vazkepa in Sweden.
- “I am pleased to report the first national reimbursement decision for VAZKEPA in Sweden, which marks the beginning of the next phase of growth and expansion outside of the U.S. for Amarin,” Chief Executive, Karim Mikhail remarked.
- This year, Amarin (AMRN) expects reimbursement decisions in up to eight countries and plans to launch the therapy in up to eight European nations.
- Vazkepa, known as Vascepa in the U.S., is authorized in the U.S. as an adjunct therapy to diet in patients with high triglyceride levels.
- Mainly driven by generic competition, the U.S. Vascepa sales volumes dropped in 2021, leading to a ~4% YoY decline in net product revenue for the company.