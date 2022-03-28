Stock futures inched higher this morning as investors get ready to digest a series of important economic reports. Dow futures are up 0.2%, while contracts linked to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are ahead by 0.3%. Later this week, the Commerce Department will release final GDP figures for Q4, while the Labor Department will publish JOLTS data and its non-farm payrolls report for March.

Treasury yields remain near their highest level in three years, with the 10-year rate hovering around 2.5% as investors continue to keep a close eye on planned Fed interest rate hikes and a flattening yield curve. Overnight, five-year yields climbed nine basis points to 2.63%, rising above those on 30-year bonds, while the spread between five- and 10-year Treasuries inverted earlier this month.

Meanwhile, WTI crude oil futures slumped 5% early on Monday to $108/bbl, as Shanghai, China's largest city, launched a two-stage lockdown to combat a spiraling outbreak COVID-19 outbreak.

"It seems the skyrocketing move higher with commodity prices has taken a break and that has allowed investors a chance to pile back into equities," noted Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. "Geopolitical risks remain very elevated and the rally in equities over the past two weeks is impressive. The U.S. economy is still in good shape, but buying every stock market dip probably won't be the attitude for most traders going forward given how hawkish the Fed has turned."