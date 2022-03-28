MARA, HUT and GLOP among pre market gainers
- Plantronics (POLY) +49% HP to acquire Poly for $40/share for enhancing Peripherals and workforce solutions businesses.
- Kaixin Auto (KXIN) +42% on intention order for 20K electric vehicles.
- DatChat (DATS) +34% to launch metaverse advertising and NFT monetization platform.
- Hycroft Mining Holding (HYMC) +32%.
- WiMi Hologram Cloud (WIMI) +16% HoloVR approved by the Federal Communications Commission to enter the U.S. market.
- Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) +17% to acquire rights to sleep disorder drug Sunosi from Jazz for $53M upfront.
- TC Biopharm (TCBP) +17%.
- STAAR Surgical (STAA) +13% as FDA approves implantable lenses EVO for myopia.
- ORIC Pharmaceuticals (ORIC) +12%.
- Stran & Company (STRN) +11% on Q4 results.
- Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) +10%.
- Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN) +9%.
- The OLB Group (OLB) +10%.
- Oncorus (ONCR) +10%.
- Sonos (SONO) +9% to replace Chart Industries in S&P 600; Embecta to join S&P SmallCap 600.
- Viomi Technology (VIOT) +8% on Q4 results.
- Bitfarms (BITF) +8% on Q4 results.
- GasLog Partners (GLOP) +8%.
- Marathon Digital (MARA) +8%.
- The9 Limited (NCTY) +8%.
- Dingdong (Cayman) (DDL) +8%.
- Lion Group Holding (LGHL) +8%.
- Core Scientific (CORZ) +7%.
- Canaan (CAN) +7%.
- Hut 8 Mining (HUT) +7%.