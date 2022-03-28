NEXE launches Coffee product lines to Amazon Prime
Mar. 28, 2022 8:48 AM ETNEXE Innovations Inc. (NEXNF)AMZNBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- NEXE Innovations (OTCPK:NEXNF) says that both NEXE Coffee and XOMA Superfoods fully compostable single-serve pods are now available through Amazon Prime on Amazon.com.
- The NEXE Coffee line comes in both Keurig® and Nespresso® compatible pods.
- NEXE's Xoma Superfoods line targets the health-savvy, environmentally-conscious consumer and includes both high-quality coffee and superfood creamers.
- To complement the launch, NEXE will deploy a social media marketing campaign designed to increase brand awareness on Amazon, drive traffic to the NEXE pages, and ultimately increase conversions.
- "We see this launch as a meaningful way to gain consistent online sales, especially with our recent subscription offering, which will complement our upcoming brick and mortar retailer sales strategy for NEXE Coffee," said Ash Guglani, President of NEXE.