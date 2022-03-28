Hycroft Mining jumps after completing $138.6M equity offering

Mar. 28, 2022 8:48 AM ETHycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Royal gold nuggets heaped on isolated white background, rare stones mining concept

RHJ/iStock via Getty Images

Meme stock Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) +32.8% pre-market after saying it completed an at-the-market equity offering; the stock is rising the most in Stocktwits prior to Monday's trading session.

As previously disclosed, Hycroft sold more than 89.5M shares through the ATM program and generated $138.6M in aggregate gross proceeds; following consummation of all sales under the ATM Program, Hycroft will have ~196.8M shares issued and outstanding.

Two weeks ago, AMC Entertainment announced its purchase of a 22% stake in Hycroft and its Nevada mine, which contains 15M oz. of gold deposits and 600M oz. of silver deposits.

Hycroft Mining has a high debt load and is in pre-commercial scale operations, "which means that it's in trouble financially and won't benefit much from high gold prices," Gold Panda writes in a bearish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.

