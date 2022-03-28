Sanofi, Regeneron Dupixent approved in Canada for expanded use in kids with asthma

Mar. 28, 2022

  • Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:REGN) Dupixent (dupilumab injection) was approved in Canada for expanded use as an add-on maintenance treatment in patients aged six to 11 years with severe asthma with a type 2 / eosinophilic phenotype or oral corticosteroid-dependent asthma.
  • The company said it is the sixth indication for Dupixent, its second in asthma, and its second indication in children aged six to 11 years.
  • The approval was based on data from a phase 3 trial, dubbed VOYAGE, which enrolled 408 children aged six to 11 years with uncontrolled moderate- to severe asthma.
