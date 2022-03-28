Oil prices tumble 5% - China, Russia, OPEC, Iran

Oil prices (USO) fell ~5% ahead of the US equity market open Monday, following bearish news over the weekend:

Lockdowns - Shanghai entered a two-stage lockdown in an attempt to control Covid infections; Shanghai is home to ~26m people.

Ukraine - the Kremlin said peace talks could get under way Tuesday, following further comments from Zelenskyy indicating Ukraine would be ready to discuss "neutrality."

OPEC - the cartel is set to meet Thursday to discuss lifting production targets for May.

Iran - US Secretary of State Blinken opened the door to removing the terrorist designation for Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps as part of an Iran deal.

Oil stocks (XLE) are up ~40% year-to-date on the back of bullish supply, demand, and geopolitical headlines; Kosmos (KOS) and Occidental (OXY) up more than 100% so far in 2022.