SG Blocks and Sanitec Industries enter a 10-year distribution agreement
Mar. 28, 2022 8:52 AM ETSGBXBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- SG Blocks (SGBX) enters a ten year exclusive distribution agreement with Sanitec Industries, a sustainable waste management company that is the global patent holder for the Sanitec Microwave Healthcare Waste Disinfection System for the State of New York with a right to expand to other states.
- Sanitec’s products are expected to align greatly with SG Blocks’ uniform and efficient building method, which emphasizes high quality materials, durability, and sustainability.
- Company plans to utilize its existing and developing medical industry channels to advance sales of the Sanitec technology.