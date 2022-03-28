SG Blocks and Sanitec Industries enter a 10-year distribution agreement

Mar. 28, 2022 8:52 AM ETSGBXBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • SG Blocks (SGBX) enters a ten year exclusive distribution agreement with Sanitec Industries, a sustainable waste management company that is the global patent holder for the Sanitec Microwave Healthcare Waste Disinfection System for the State of New York with a right to expand to other states.
  • Sanitec’s products are expected to align greatly with SG Blocks’ uniform and efficient building method, which emphasizes high quality materials, durability, and sustainability.
  • Company plans to utilize its existing and developing medical industry channels to advance sales of the Sanitec technology.
