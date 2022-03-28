XpresSpa adds international locations with five new centers at Istanbul Airport
Mar. 28, 2022 8:55 AM ETXpresSpa Group, Inc. (XSPA)MCOBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- XpresSpa (NASDAQ:XSPA) announced the start of construction on the first of five new locations slated for New Istanbul Airport.
- The step comes amid the company's go-forward plan to extend its services and products across international lines.
- "With the addition of New Istanbul Airport into our current portfolio, XpresSpa is now in all of the busiest and geographically strategic locations in the world, Dubai International, Atlanta’s Hartfield and now Istanbul," CEO Scott Milford commented.
- XpresSpa currently operates five international locations, two in Dubai International Airport in the United Arab Emirates and three in Schiphol Amsterdam Airport in the Netherlands.
- The company plans to open two more locations at the end of 2022.
- Shares trading 2.3% higher premarket.