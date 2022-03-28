Stocks mixed as investors look for direction; Nasdaq rises, Dow Jones slips

The major U.S. equity indices showed a mixed performance in early intraday trading on Monday, as investors waited for signs of direction after the rebound that has marked most of the past couple of weeks. The uncertain stock trading came as the bond market saw further flattening of treasury yields, with the two-year yield rising and the 10-year yield edging lower.

The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) opened slightly lower but quickly pushed into positive territory. The index is now +0.3%. The Dow is -0.3%, while the S&P (SP500) is showing a fractional advance.

In early market action, Tesla (TSLA) has caught a bid of +5.0% as it plans for a stock split vote to pay a stock dividend. Meanwhile, Apple dipped less than 1% as it is reportedly cutting production of its iPhone SE and AirPods due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and waning consumer confidence concerning inflation.

While markets fight for direction at the open, oil (CL1:COM) prices dropped below $105 a barrel, down 8% from the Friday close of $113.90/bbl.

In keeping with the uncertain trading so far, the major sectors are showing a split performance, with five of the 11 S&P market segments showing gains. Consumer Discretionary was leading the advance. With oil falling, energy was the worst performer in early going, falling more than 2%.

In the bond market, the U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield dipped nearly 6 basis points to 2.44%. At the same time, the U.S. 2-Year Treasury yield rose two basis points to 2.32%. The move has the yield curve flattening further with the 2-10 spread sitting at less than 15 basis points.

Morgan Stanley’s equity research team put out an early market note that stated: "The Fed is committed to getting inflation under control even if it comes at the expense of growth. The questions for equity investors at this point is whether they believe the Fed will actually tighten this much and/or whether the economy can handle it? Near inversion of the yield curve suggests the bond market is taking the Fed at its word but it will be a challenge to orchestrate a soft landing."

It further added: “We are downgrading Financials to Neutral on the back of our analysts downgrading banks to In-Line. Given our more late cycle view and forecast for a full inversion of the yield curve in 2Q, Financials will have a hard time outperforming.”

See below a year-to-date chart of all three major averages.