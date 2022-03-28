Nio tracks higher as bulls point to long-term upside potential

Nio (NYSE:NIO) traded higher early on Monday after the Chinese electric vehicle maker made its first deliveries of the ET7 model. Analysts are also still chiming on the company's Q4 earnings report and setup for 2022.

Mizuho kept a bullish stance on Nio (NIO) with a Buy rating reiterated and price target on the Chinese EV stock set at $60.

Analyst Vijay Rakesh and team think that despite near-term headwinds, Nio (NIO) is well-positioned for long-term growth with premium EV leadership, global expansion underway in Germany, Denmark, Sweden, and the Netherlands, as well as a mass market launch ahead.

Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on Nio (NIO) as it pointed to the 44% sales volume growth in Q4 despite the lingering supply chain issues. A price target of $51.50 was set.

In the more cautious camp, Bank of America cut its price objective on Nio (NIO) to $28 after factoring in the high level of operating expenses. The firm stuck with a Neutral rating on Nio (NIO), saying it sees better value elsewhere despite the solid model launch pipeline.

Also of note, ARK Invest snapped up more than 420K shares of Nio on Friday for the Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF.

Nio (NIO) gained 1.70% premarket to $67.86.

