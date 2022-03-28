DatChat stock surges premarket on launch of metaverse ad, NFT platform

Mar. 28, 2022 9:03 AM ETDatChat, Inc. (DATS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

  • DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) stock surged 27% premarket after the firm said it will launch the VenVūū metaverse advertising and NFT monetization platform.
  • DATS also opened pre-sale registration for its new VenVūū Dynamic Content NFT on the VenVūū website.
  • VenVūū is an advertising platform that allows metaverse landowners and brands to connect using DATS' proprietary patented and patent pending technology.
  • The platform provides metaverse landowners a consolidated way to monetize their holdings by opting into paid ad campaigns that advertisers offer them.
  • Initially, campaigns will consist of video or static ads, but DATS anticipates expanding the type of media formats supported to include 3D images, virtual product placements and wearables later in 2022.
  • Users can begin minting on Apr. 26, at 1 p.m. ET, on the VenVūū website using either a crypto wallet or credit card.
  • DATS stock has declined 50.2% YTD.
