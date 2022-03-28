Fortune Brands raises $900M debt capital
Mar. 28, 2022 9:03 AM ETFortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- On March 22, Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) has priced a registered public offering of $900M of senior unsecured notes consisting of $450M of 4.000% senior unsecured notes due 2032 and $450M of 4.500% senior unsecured notes due 2052.
- The weighted-average interest rate will be approximately 3.950%.
- Net proceeds will be used to pay down a portion of current term loan and for general corporate purposes.
- The offering closed on March 25, 2022.
- “Our solid business model and track record of performance have supported strong investment grades from all three rating agencies,” said Patrick Hallinan, chief financial officer, Fortune Brands. “Demand for our offering was strong and was initially over-subscribed by more than four times our targeted capital raise. With the proceeds of this bond issuance, we will pay down a portion of our existing term loan, and we will now have increased flexibility to invest for growth, both organically and inorganically.”