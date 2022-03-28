Digital-native technology services provider, Grid Dynamics demonstrates business momentum
Mar. 28, 2022 9:05 AM ETGrid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (GDYN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) recently reported its fourth consecutive quarter with record revenue and nearly doubled its annual revenue in 2021.
- North America leads the growth with more than 80% of 2021 revenue.
- Continued expansion across geographic regions, including Mexico, Poland, Armenia, and the Balkans.
- The company also sees continued, rapid expansion across Poland's top four IT markets.
- Management reaffirms outlook for Q1 2022 performance.
- From Q4 results, company expects Q1 revenue in the range of $55M-60M; Adjusted EBITDA expected to be between 8-12% of revenue, or $4.4M-7.2Mv vs. consensus EPS of $0.04 and consensus revenue of $57.3M.
- Strong support from customers led to increased demand in March.
- "As we broaden our operations across Europe, Asia, and Latin America, we continue to attract top talent and deliver the services and capabilities Fortune 500 companies need to succeed with digital transformation. The continued growth we are seeing, even in difficult times, is a validation of the value we provide." said Leonard Livschitz, CEO.
- Stock +2.1% duirng pre-market.