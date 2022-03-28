CorMedix announces FDA acceptance of marketing application for lead candidate

Mar. 28, 2022 9:06 AM ETCorMedix Inc. (CRMD)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) is trading ~7% higher in the pre-market Monday after the development stage pharma company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted its New Drug Application (NDA) for DefenCath, an anti-infective solution.
  • The regulators have determined that the resubmission was a complete Class 2 response with a six-month review cycle.
  • CorMedix (CRMD) has developed its lead asset DefenCath as a catheter lock solution for initial use in the reduction of catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSIs) in renal failure patients who are subject to chronic hemodialysis via a central venous catheter.
  • According to the Head of Technical Operations at CorMedix (CRMD), Phoebe Mounts, the FDA has already started its review process.
  • “FDA has begun review of the filing and we have learned from our contract manufacturer that it has been notified by FDA that an onsite inspection has been scheduled as part of the review process,” Mounts noted.

  • CorMedix (CRMD) shares plunged last year in response to FDA’s rejection of DefenCath.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.