WiMi HoloVR receives FCC approval to enter U.S. market
Mar. 28, 2022 9:08 AM ETWiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) shares have surged ~11% pre-market after the China-based holographic AR services provider received approval from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission for its VR head-mounted display product.
- The approval permits WiMi HoloVR to enter the U.S. market.
- WiMi HoloVR is said to be the first VR device that supports double-clicking See through in China.
- The device incorporates color SEe-Through dual-camera scheme, with a 105-degree visual angle and support for SLAM spatial positioning and gesture recognition.
- The device uses a VR game pad with broadband vibration technology, providing a 0-1000Hz frequency point response with less than 10ms latency. The product's handle has a heart rate monitoring function.
- WiMi HoloVR also uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 processor, with a standard 4K display resolution, 1058PPI, ultra HD picture quality and 90Hz refresh rate.