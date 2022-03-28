Intercontinental Exchange launches Renewable Volume Obligation futures

Mar. 28, 2022 9:09 AM ETIntercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Colored ticker board on black

AUDINDesign/iStock via Getty Images

  • Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) announced the launch of two Renewable Volume Obligation futures contracts which will expand its U.S. renewable fuels futures markets.
  • The number of participants trading ICE RINs (U.S. Renewable Identification Numbers) has doubled versus 2020 as participants manage their exposure to the price of RINs. So far this year, ~7,861 RIN futures have traded, equivalent to 393M RINs.
  • ICE's renewable fuels futures markets form part of ICE’s extensive environmental complex.
  • In 2021, ICE traded a record 18B tons of carbon allowances, equivalent to an estimated $1T in notional value and equal to over half the world's estimated total annual energy-related emissions footprint.
