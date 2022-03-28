Coinbase gains on report in talks to acquire Brazil crypto unicorn 2TM

Mar. 28, 2022 9:09 AM ETCoinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)MELIBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Leon Neal/Getty Images News

  • Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COINrose 3.5% in premarket trading on a report that it's in talks to acquire 2TM, owner of Mercado Bitcoin, Brazil's largest crypto exchange.
  • Talks between the companies have been happening since last year and a deal could be announced late next month, according to the Estadao newspaper.
  • Recall in January MercadoLibre (MELI) acquired shares in 2TM Group, parent firm of MercadoBitcoin.com, and made a strategic investment in Paxos, a blockchain infrastructure platform that powers the Mercado Pago cryptocurrency experience in Brazil.
